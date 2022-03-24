Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $447.53. 69,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.79 and its 200-day moving average is $452.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

