Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.94. 545,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

