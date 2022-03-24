Financial Analysis: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

61.1% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sierra Wireless and TROOPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $473.21 million 1.46 -$89.02 million ($2.40) -7.63 TROOPS $4.29 million 96.62 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

TROOPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -18.81% -16.11% -8.97% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Wireless and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 1 2 4 0 2.43 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than TROOPS.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats TROOPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About TROOPS (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.