Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.