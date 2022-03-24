FIO Protocol Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.65 million and $3.66 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002244 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,323,624 coins and its circulating supply is 483,590,094 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.