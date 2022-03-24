First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend of $0.40

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.
FFMR stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. First Farmers Financial has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $57.00.
About First Farmers Financial (Get Rating)
