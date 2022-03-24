First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 153,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 209,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

