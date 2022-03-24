First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 153,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 209,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
