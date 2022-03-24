First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.43

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 40545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $4,653,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

