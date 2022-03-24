Flamingo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.11 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Flamingo has a market cap of $68.50 million and $10.11 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.54 or 0.07042577 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,877.66 or 0.99889409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

