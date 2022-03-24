FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 0.4%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.11. 1,235,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,011,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,684,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,921,000 after purchasing an additional 389,774 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter worth $13,825,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $10,450,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 177,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,696,000.

