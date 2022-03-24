FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 556,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 587,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.