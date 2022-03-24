Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Cap of $372.50 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $372.50 million and $56.11 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00424496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00100950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00102372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000097 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 229,600,392 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

