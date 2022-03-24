Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.11

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 206551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

