Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,317 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 47,390 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,159 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.