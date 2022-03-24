Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 115,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,746,636 shares.The stock last traded at $11.36 and had previously closed at $11.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

