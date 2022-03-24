FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.13

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.13 and traded as high as $59.35. FRP shares last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 6,093 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $542.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 940 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $47,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FRP by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FRP by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.