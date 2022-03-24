FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Trading Down 1%

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 110,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 19,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Get FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.