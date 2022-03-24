Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.74.

FNKO stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,540,316 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,199 over the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

