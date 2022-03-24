FY2022 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Boosted by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.