G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 61,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.