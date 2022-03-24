Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares Dividend of GBX 70

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GAW opened at GBX 7,600 ($100.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,575.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,251.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,365 ($83.79) and a 1-year high of £123.10 ($162.06).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($164.56) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

