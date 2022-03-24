GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $493,420.55 and $119.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00286899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001480 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.