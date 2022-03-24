GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $58.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDS. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

