Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.95

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.95 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.26). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.26), with a volume of 610,179 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.36) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 185 ($2.44) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £478.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.18%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.