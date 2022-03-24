Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:GCO opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. Genesco has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

