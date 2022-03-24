Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.
NYSE:GCO opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. Genesco has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.