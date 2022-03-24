GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,665.00

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $469,093.08 and approximately $4,665.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.24 or 0.99881842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00285622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00024322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

