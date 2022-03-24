Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,522 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $105,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,114,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,416. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

