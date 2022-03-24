Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

