Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Head to Head Survey

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Globus Medical and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 15.57% 12.69% 11.37% Titan Medical N/A -100.14% -36.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Medical and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 1 10 0 2.91 Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $86.27, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 577.97%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $958.10 million 7.34 $149.19 million $1.43 48.43 Titan Medical $20.00 million 3.28 -$24.18 million ($0.49) -1.20

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Titan Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.