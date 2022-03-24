Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%.
NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.07.
AUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
