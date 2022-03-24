Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.07.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) by 305.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Golden Minerals worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

