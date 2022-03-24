Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Hixon Zuercher LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 350,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,836. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $76.63 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

