Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Stock Price Up 47.1%

Gopher Protocol Inc (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 47.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 512,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 883,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.
About Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)
Featured Stories
