GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Shares Up 1.8%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on GrandSouth Bancorporation in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

