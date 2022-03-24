Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $6,888,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,098,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphite Bio by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 262,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graphite Bio by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

