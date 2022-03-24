Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.61

Shares of Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.
Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grasim Industries (GRSXY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.