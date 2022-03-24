Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0287 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $301.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00287376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

