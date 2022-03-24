GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0018 (GXX)

GravityCoin (GXX) traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $12,780.54 and approximately $14.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.87 or 0.07114485 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.76 or 0.99879109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044986 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,260,522 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

