GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 123,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,895,863 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

