Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 6.5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.94. 14,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 616,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Several brokerages recently commented on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.74.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
