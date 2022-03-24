Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

GWRE opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.35. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

