Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys Shares of 42,494 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Match Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Match Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Match Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

