Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys Shares of 60,450 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.35. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

