Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $91.41 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

