Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $207.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

