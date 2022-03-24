Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,764,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,898 shares of company stock worth $6,238,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Progressive stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.