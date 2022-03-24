Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $604.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.72 and a fifty-two week high of $619.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.