Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $222.24 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.37.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.