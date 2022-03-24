Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.24 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,499 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

