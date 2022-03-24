Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.43 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.12 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day moving average of $217.63.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

