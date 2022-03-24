Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,935 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

